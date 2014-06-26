LONDON Italy, the euro zone's biggest debtor, risks missing out on cheap foreign funding unless the Treasury can win approval to use controversial derivatives to protect itself against currency swings.

The euro zone sovereign historically most reliant on foreign borrowing, Italy has let its foreign currency debt fall to its lowest level in over two decades, leading some to question whether it is fully capitalising on a tentative resurgence in international demand for its bonds.

"This is a good opportunity, why not exploit it?" said Cosimo Marasciulo, head of European Government Bonds at Pioneer.

This is why some strategists say Italy's planned return to foreign markets could prove fruitless, for now.

With a credit rating just a couple of notches above junk, Italy may not appeal to ultra-conservative central banks and official institutions which have tended to be the largest buyers of euro zone sovereign paper issued in foreign currencies.

"It might be an issue that even if the theoretical funding cost has become more attractive, you might actually struggle to find the investor base at present," said Anton Heese, co-head of European interest rates strategy at Morgan Stanley.

(Graphics by Vincent Flasseur, Editing by Ruth Pitchford)