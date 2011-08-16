People are reflected on an electronic board displaying the stock index outside a bank in downtown Milan July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

LONDON Italy faces a crucial test when it resumes bond auctions later this month -- convincing investors to purchase new bonds at artificially low yields in return for the reassurance that the ECB will step in as a buyer of last resort.

The European Central Bank became the reluctant owner of billions of euros of Italian and Spanish bonds last week, bought in a bid to stop the euro zone debt crisis spreading to the Italian bond market, the bloc's largest.

In all, the ECB spent 22 billion euros (19.2 billion pounds) on bonds of the euro zone's lower-rated sovereigns after reactivating its purchase programme on August 4.

The ECB purchases, during a seasonal lull in bond auctions, brought yields back to levels at which Italy can afford to issue -- 10-year yields fell from a peak of almost 6.5 percent, seen as close to unsustainable, to 5 percent.

But the real test is whether the ECB's support is enough to convince investors to buy new bonds which could offer 100 basis points less yield than the market demanded just two weeks ago.

If long-term investors cannot be swayed, the ECB quickly becomes the only buyer in a market too large for it to prop up alone, or else yields rise again, with the risk that Italy will not be able to afford to refinance its debt.

Market participants expect auctions pencilled in for August 30 to be backed by domestic investors with few alternatives to holding Italian bonds and by primary dealer banks.

However, demand from the wider investor community, essential if Italy is to keep financing its deficit, remains in doubt.

"It's not like now that yields are back at 5 percent real money accounts are saying the fundamental story has changed," said Leister at WestLB.

Italy has sped up reforms, bringing forward plans to balance its budget and passing new austerity measures, though the steps have quickly drawn criticism.

Markets remain on edge as question marks also persist over how much the ECB is prepared to spend and how long it will continue to support the debt-laden state.

"If the ECB is in there buying with open-ended pockets then that should encourage end-investors to invest alongside it, but the problem is that they've done this before and they haven't been committed to it," said Gary Jenkins, head of fixed income research at Evolution Securities in London.

The ECB tried to stave off bond market pressure last year but failed. It bought roughly 75 billion euros of Portuguese, Greek and Irish bonds but could not prevent each country's debt costs spiralling and all three were eventually bailed out.

Italy and Spain together are too large to be bailed out under the region's current rescue mechanism, making a successful Italian return to market essential for the euro zone as whole.

Italy is expected to resume debt auctions with the launch of a new 10-year benchmark, requiring more bonds to be sold than if it was reopening an existing issue.

Current yields suggest the coupon on the new bond could be set at 5.25 percent, attractive compared to secondary market levels of 5.02 percent, but well off the return of nearly 6.5 percent investors demanded before the ECB intervention.

"There are obviously some concerns about risk/reward if we get a coupon at 5.25 percent... Is it really attractive enough if you can't really bank on the (bond-buying programme) to be there to really put a floor under the market?," said Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz.

Even if Italy clears the first supply hurdle, investors will scrutinise subsequent auctions for sign of waning support from end-investors or the ECB. Rome still needs to raise up to 95 billion euros of long-term debt this year, according to Reuters estimates.

Any sign the debt agency was lowering auction targets or skewing supply towards less risky, shorter-dated bonds could re-ignite worries over Italy's ability to fund itself, analysts said.

And investors face new concerns later in the year when the euro zone's beefed-up rescue fund is expected to take over from the ECB as buyer of last resort.

The European Financial Stability Facility was given new powers to intervene in secondary bond markets as part of a package announced last month to reassure investors.

But the rescue fund's size is limited to 440 billion euros, with bailouts already shrinking its firepower and leaving it undergunned to tackle Italy's 1.6 trillion euro bond market.

Market intervention will also require a more lengthy consultation than the current ECB bond buying programme -- a problem given the speed at which investor sentiment can turn.

"I'm not sure with the makeup of the EFSF and the political willingness required to step in to the market that they'll be anything other than hugely reactive," said Evolution's Jenkins.

