LONDON German Bund futures slid, while European shares turned positive on Friday, after U.S. jobs data soothed concerns about the world's largest economy falling back into recession.

Bund futures were last down 52 ticks on the day at 132.27, having hit a session low of 131.90 immediately after the data.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares turned positive after the jobless figure. It was up 0.1 percent at 993.32 points by 1:40 p.m.

(Reporting by Marius Zaharia)