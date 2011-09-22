SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's central bank is unlikely to act soon to limit a slide in the real that has seen the Brazilian currency fall to its weakest in 13 months.

Capital flows to the country are strong and the economy is more stable than it was when the central bank last intervened to prop up the real by selling dollars at auction, during the 2008-2009 U.S. banking crisis and world recession.

Central bank dollar sales remain unlikely despite the real's 12.6 percent decline this month, which has helped reverse one of the world's biggest currency gains into one of its biggest losses.

The currency has lost more than 8 percent year-to-date against the dollar after erasing its nearly a nearly 8 percent gain from January through July 26, when the real hit a 12-year high of 1.5275 reais to the dollar.

With the real now trading at about 1.82 reais to the dollar, market players speculate the central bank will wait until the currency weakens much further before stepping in to buy the Brazilian currency in order to support it.

Some see the central bank comfortable with the real weakening to 1.90 reais per dollar or others to 2 reais per dollar since this would help manufacturers who have complained a strong real has dented their competitive edge abroad.

"We don't see the possibility of intervention now," said Mario Battistel, head of currency trading at Fair Corretora, a Sao Paulo currency brokerage, when asked if the central bank would step in to curb the real's slide.

. "When people say the central bank will sell dollars, they imagine that the real is very weak -- when the true consensus is that the real is strong," he said.

The last time the central bank began selling dollars to halt a plunge in the real was in October 8, 2008, when the currency had lost more than a third of its value in two months and it was trading as weak as 2.44 per dollar.

On Wednesday, the real weakened 1.61 percent in morning trade to 1.8185 to the dollar after sliding earlier as far as 1.8260 per dollar.

From May of 2009 until September 13 this year -- with only short breaks of a day or two -- the central bank had been buying dollars as much as twice a day at auction to limit gains by the real. From its December 2009, post-U.S. crisis lows of 2.619, the real gained more than 50 percent through September 2011.

The gains had raised the ire of the country's manufacturers who felt the strong currency was causing a flood of imports and pricing their products out of foreign markets.

"The central bank intervene in the currency? Quite the contrary. Right now the central bank would be happy with the real at 2 to the dollar," said Andre Ferreira, partner and head of FX trading at brokerage Futura Corretora in Sao Paulo.

The market conditions today are also very different than they were in 2008 and 2009 said Arnaldo Puccinelli, head of currency trading at Banif Investment Bank in Sao Paulo.

Three years ago the world market was suffering with the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, a world-wide recession and the disappearance of interbank credit which provoked capital flight from emerging markets such as Brazil.

A similar scenario is likely now only if a debt crisis in Europe results in a sovereign default. A default in Greece and other European countries could lead to massive banking losses and a restriction of credit that would threaten to choke off world growth.

"If Greece defaults, all bets are off," said Joao Medeiros, a partner at Pioneer Corretora, a Sao Paulo currency brokerage.

In the meantime, dollars continue to pour into the country. The most recent central bank information shows net dollar flows of $8.12 billion (5.26 billion pounds) in the first nine days of September, boosting net flows in the year to $67.93 billion.

In the opinion of the head of treasury at one of Brazil's dealer banks, one of the 14 authorized to do business directly with the central bank, only a rapid change in the outlook for the country would lead to intervention before the real hits 1.90 to the dollar.

"The flows and exchange rate are still OK," he said on the condition of anonymity, citing company policy.

If it were to intervene selling dollars, the central bank has plenty of dollars to sell, as recent dollar buys have amassed a record $350 billion of foreign currency reserves.

Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini has mentioned the reserves as one of the main protections the country has against international financial crises.

A possible intermediate step toward direct dollar sales in the market would be to intervene in the futures market, the dealer bank treasurer said.

A principal source of foreign bets on a stronger real in recent months was in the futures market, although much of this long-real position has been undone.

About $2 billion of currency swaps come due this month, the treasurer said. The central bank could let them expire without selling new swaps.

As the sale of the reverse swaps mimics buying dollars, letting them expire, or buying back outstanding reverse swaps early, would help bolster the real without the cost of selling reserves, he said.

( Editing by Patricia Duarte and W Simon )