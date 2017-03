Benchmark Brent crude oil broke below the $60 a barrel psychological support on Wednesday as oil prices came under pressure from worries of another big build in U.S. supplies last week.

Brent traded at $59.99 a barrel at 3:36 p.m. EST (2036 GMT), after setting a post-session low of $59.97.

The selloff came ahead of supply-demand data at 4:30 p.m. EST from industry group American Petroleum Institute, likely to show a build of over 3 million barrels in U.S. crude last week. [EIA/S]

