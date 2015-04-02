LONDON British government bond prices fell on Thursday, underperforming against U.S. and German debt, as investors closed positions before a four-day Easter break that will see a key debate between Prime Minister David Cameron and election rivals.

Ten-year gilt yields rose 5 basis points on the day to 1.59 percent by 1445 GMT, looking set for their highest close since mid-March following a week of choppy trading, as a bigger-than-expected decline in U.S. jobless claims weighed on the appeal of fixed income assets.

Later on Thursday, after markets close, Cameron debates the leaders of six other political parties in his only televised debate before May 7's closely fought election.

Opinion polls point to an indecisive result, with neither Cameron nor opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband set to win a majority -- something which RBS strategist Simon Peck said was starting to weigh on foreign investors' demand for gilts.

"From a market perspective, we need to see term premia rise on gilts to reflect this market uncertainty," he said.

Data earlier this week had shown foreign investors had sold more than 13 billion pounds worth of gilts in the first two months of 2015, the biggest sales since 2002, he added.

Ten-year yields were likely to see the biggest rises, he forecast, adding that two-year yields were likely to be kept down by the low probability of a Bank of England rate rise until next year.

Ten-year gilts' yield premium over Bunds widened by 4 basis points on Thursday, and came within a basis point of Thursday's two-week high of 143 basis points.

The gilt market is shut for the Good Friday and Easter Monday holidays, and will re-open on Tuesday, when the main data due for release is March's purchasing managers' index for the services sector.

