LONDON Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening up 23-30 points, or as much as 0.6 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, extending the strong, choppy rally seen in the previous session in tandem with similar bounces on Wall Street and in Asia, with a short-selling ban in financial stocks in parts of Europe seen easing the recent volatility.

A ban imposed by European regulators on short-selling in financial stocks in France, Italy, Spain, and Belgium, takes effect on Friday in a coordinated attempt to ease the market's current panic attacks.

The UK blue chip index closed 155.67 points, or 3.1 percent higher on Thursday at 5,162.83, after another choppy session, having swung sharply through over 230 points, between a high of 5,172.6 and low of 4,943.01.

U.S. blue chips .DJI shot up 4 percent on Thursday, having been 2.5 percent higher by London's close, as bargain-hungry investors overcame the recent wave of fear that drove selling over the last two weeks.

Asian stocks, however, edged higher on Friday, as investors chased value picks after recent sharp volatility, though concerns over the European crisis may continue to fuel buying into safe havens like gold and government bonds.

Intraday volatility across financial markets has spiked over the past few weeks, with rumours flying about the health of European banks, questions mounting about the stability of funding markets and authorities struggling to solve a crisis of confidence in Europe.

No important British data will be released on Friday to provide any alternate direction, so investor attention will be on a batch of key U.S. pointers including July retail sales, at 1230 GMT, and the first reading for the August Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index at 1355 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Friday are:

TRINITY MIRROR (TNI.L)

The newspaper publisher posts first-half results.

SVG CAPITAL (SVI.L)

The private equity and fund management firm reports first-half results.

ENQUEST (ENQ.L)

The North Sea oil firm reports first-half results.

ZENERGY POWER ZEN.L

The superconductor energy technology group unveils first-half results.

SAMUEL HEATH & SONS (HSM.L)

The bathroom fittings and hardware group holds its annual general meeting.

(Editing by Andrew Callus)