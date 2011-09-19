LONDON The FTSE 100 .FTSE index was seen falling on Monday, following weakness overnight in Asia, with the mood gloomy after disappointing developments out of Europe over the weekend, even as hopes ran high that the Federal Reserve will announce further policy easing moves at a meeting this week.

News of a regional election defeat for German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the cancellation of a visit by Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou to the United States to chair an emergency meeting was met by already jittery investors.

Markets were keenly awaiting a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday that may hint at further measures to bolster the world's biggest economy.

The UK benchmark looks set to shed 47 to 52 points, or as much as 1 percent, on track to snap a four-day winning streak. The index closed up 30.87 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,368.41 on Friday.

Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.

No key data was scheduled for release in either the UK or the United States on Monday.

The Bank of England's first round of asset purchases gave the economy a significant boost but any future quantitative easing may not have the same impact, the Bank of England said in its quarterly bulletin.

(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)