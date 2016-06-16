A two Euro coin is pictured next to a one Pound coin on top of a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in this file photo illustration shot March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration/Files - RTSDQ2C

LONDON Sterling hit a day's low against the dollar on Thursday, after another poll showed more Britons will vote to leave the European Union than stay next week and the Bank of England warned the pound may fall sharply in response.

Sterling fell to $1.4100, down 0.7 percent on the day, compared with $1.4135 before the poll was released. It was flat at 79.27 pence per euro.

The Survation poll, coinciding with the bank's post-meeting statement on monetary policy, showed just 42 percent would vote to remain in the 28-country trading bloc while 45 percent of Britons would vote to leave.

The BoE minutes said a vote to leave could harm the global economy, and warned it was increasingly likely that sterling would fall further after a Brexit vote. Its Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to hold rates at record lows, as expected.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Patrick Graham)