LONDON Short-term gas market opened lower on Monday morning as demand in the domestic and continental European buyer markets dropped, while oil price losses weighed on the gas curve.

Monday and Tuesday gas traded at 59.25 pence per therm at 9.50 a.m, down 0.45 pence for the within-day contract as demand slipped as much as 13 percent below seasonal norms.

"Exports through the IUK (UK-Belgium gas pipeline) are lower today and could be explained by consumption dropping in Germany and France," analysts at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said.

Demand for gas in Britain was pegged at 261.5 million cubic metres per day on Monday morning, well below seasonal norms, as temperatures climbed above average levels.

The gas system was also well balanced as low demand required less supply, leaving the market unaffected by an unplanned production cut from Centrica's South Morecambe gas field.

Supply from the South Hook liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal also rose on Monday, National Grid data showed, balancing out losses in imports from Norway via the Langeled pipeline and Centrica's field outage.

Temperatures are expected to remain above seasonal norms or near averages over the 6-15-day period, according to Britain's Met Office.

Front-month April gas traded around 0.50 pence lower at 59.10 pence on the bearish demand outlook.

Further out, contracts across the curve continued sliding as the oil market provided bearish impetus following weak economic data from China, the world's second-largest economy.

The summer 2012 UK gas price fell 0.70 pence to 59.30 pence on Monday.

"The gas curve has been falling back slightly on slightly softer oil, however LNG will continue to be a major factor for the medium term," one UK gas market trader at a utility said.

Last week, the benchmark front-season contract gained strength as oil rose above $125 per barrel and analysts predicted an LNG supply shortage in Europe as higher paying Asian buyers will continue attracting the fuel instead.

British prompt power prices also fell, tracking losses in the gas market and defying impact of near-zero wind power production forecasts for Tuesday.

Baseload day-ahead power fell 70 pence to 45.80 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh).

Wind power generation was expected not to exceed 120 MW in half-hourly blocks on Tuesday, National Grid data showed.

Generation levels one week ago were forecast above 3,000 MW.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)