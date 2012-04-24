LONDON British prompt gas prices defied an undersupplied market on Tuesday and fell on the back of warmer weather forecasts for next week which is expected to hit demand, while weak economic indicators painted a bearish picture for curve contracts.

Gas for day-ahead delivery fell 0.75 pence to 59.05 pence per therm at 10.10 a.m. British time and within-day gas slipped 0.30 pence to 59.70 pence, ignoring impact from a short gas market.

The UK gas market was 15.6 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) undersupplied, but with demand at 13 percent below seasonal norms, gas prices defied the short system and reacted to bearish weather forecasts instead.

"The main change is the warmer weather next week. We also saw more signs of a weakening economy, so that's helping the curve fall a bit," said on UK gas trader at a large utility.

Britain's Met Office forecast temperatures to rise to or above seasonal norms towards the end of next week, which will curb the demand for gas in heating systems.

Week-ahead gas prices also fell, sliding 0.50 pence to 58.25 pence.

The outlook for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) also remained strong with at least four more cargoes expected in Britain until early May.

Gas contracts across the curve also traded lower with bearish oil prices leading the way and UK economic data signalling the country was close to tipping back into recession.

Benchmark gas for front-season delivery fell 0.25 pence to 68.75 pence, while summer 2013 gas slipped 0.20 pence to 60.40 pence.

Brent crude traded below $119 per barrel on Tuesday.

British total debt rose above 1 trillion pounds in 2011/12, official data showed on Tuesday.

In Britain's over-the-counter electricity market prices rose following an expected increase in power demand.

Baseload day-ahead power traded at 45.05 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh), up 1.45 pounds day on day.

UK power demand was set at a five-day high on Tuesday and expected to rise further, National Grid data showed.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)