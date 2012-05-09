LONDON Spot gas prices rose on Wednesday as higher exports to Belgium tightened the supply-demand balance following a drop in deliveries from Norway and offshore fields, while the planned return of storage injection demand supported gains.

Gas for immediate delivery posted the biggest day on day gains, up 2.75 pence to 58.75 pence per therm, reflecting tight supply fundamentals and a rebound from slumping prices during the previous session.

A technical fault on Tuesday prevented injections into the UK's biggest underground storage site, Rough, weighing down prices as a supply glut developed.

Rough injections are set to resume on Wednesday, operator Centrica said, which is adding to bullish momentum.

Reduced gas flows into the UK market reinforced the upward price trend.

Norwegian gas imports via the Langeled pipeline dropped to 49 million cubic meters/day compared with 57 mcm/day on Tuesday, while North Sea output turned lower to 111 mcm/day.

Langeled flows are set to decrease further during planned maintenance of Norway's Ormen Lange gas processing plant May 11 to 15.

Day-ahead gas was little changed at 58.65 pence.

The UK increased exports to Belgium to 19 mcm/day, helping tighten the system further.

Front-month June gas traded about 0.25 pence higher at 56.88 pence on the day, driven by bullish sentiment feeding in from the prompt market.

Further forward, the benchmark winter 2012 gas contract rose just under a penny to 68.90 pence.

Despite bullish sentiment across the board, Britain's gas market was oversupplied by 2 mcm/day with expectations of significant tightening later in the day, analysts at Point Carbon said.

The historically low demand is a result of mild weather, which reduces heating needs, and because of a weak economy.

Daily demand was around 16 percent below the seasonal norm, National Grid data showed.

"The bullish side is dominant this morning with Rough due back online this gas day...and higher UK export flows," analysts at Point Carbon said.

Forecasters at Point Carbon said: "A low coming from the west gives unsettled conditions Wednesday through Thursday... Behind the low cold but dry air is streaming down from the northwest."

They expect a dry and chilly weekend, with low temperatures extending into next week.

UK baseload power for Thursday delivery rose to 46.15 pounds per megawatt hour.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Keiron Henderson)