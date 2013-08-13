A gas cooker is seen in Boroughbridge, northern England in this November 13, 2012 file photograph. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/Files

LONDON British spot gas prices remained firm on Tuesday morning as the system opened slightly undersupplied despite weak demand.

Gas prices for next-day delivery were trading at 64.60 pence per therm at 0800 GMT, up 0.35 pence from the opening, while prices for within-day delivery were flat around 64.65 pence per therm.

The firm prices were the result of a tight system despite demand expected to be almost 50 percent below the seasonal norm.

"The ongoing Norwegian outages are putting pressure on Britain's gas system despite extremely low demand," one gas trader said.

Gas supplies were expected to be 136.4 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday, one mcm short of expected demand, according to National Grid data.

The low supplies are the result of ongoing Norwegian maintenance outages.

Norwegian gas flows through the 70 mcm per day capacity Langeled pipeline stopped on August 10 and supplies are not expected to resume before August 19.

The supply outages mean that British utilities are still well behind schedule in refilling their gas storage sites following last winter's late cold period in March and April.

Britain's gas storage sites are currently filled to an average of 78.55 percent capacity, almost 15 percentage points below this time last year, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

In the spot power market, prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery the next day were trading at 46.35 pounds ($71.75) per megawatt-hour (MWh), down 15 pence from their opening value.

Traders said warmer weather expected later in the week was hurting demand.

Britain's Met Office said that daytime maximum temperatures would rise from around 20 degrees Celsius on Tuesday to 25 degrees by the middle of the week, although it added that conditions would become "cloudy and increasingly breezy, with some rain likely."

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)