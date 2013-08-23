LONDON British gas prices were steady on Friday as the expected end of maintenance at Norway's Kollsness field outweighed the impact of rising exports from Britain to continental Europe.

Gas for within-day delivery traded at 64.50 pence per therm at 0905 GMT, up 0.05 pence from Thursday morning.

Prices for day-ahead delivery, which will be next Tuesday because of an Aug 26 public holiday in Britain, fell 0.22 pence to 64.25 pence.

Prices have been firm this summer, and are trading at around 16 percent higher than this time last year as ongoing Norwegian maintenance has curbed the flow of gas that would usually be used to top up depleted storage sites.

"Exports (through the IUK pipeline to Belgium) are nominated up, Langeled flows (from Norway) are slightly down and flows at Bacton Seal dropped to zero," Reuters Point Carbon said in a daily report.

It added: "However, the end of the maintenance at gasfields over the weekend is expected to mitigate this otherwise bullish outlook."

Britain's gas demand on Thursday was expected to be 150 million cubic metres (mcm), almost 40 percent below the seasonal norm.

Flows are expected to be 149.3 mcm, meaning the system was nearly balanced after opening 14 mcm/day short, according to National Grid data.

Analysis from Reuters Point Carbon said withdrawals from medium range storage was most likely to be used to balance the system, while 17 mcm is expected to be injected into Rough, Britain's largest gas storage site.

Britain's total inventories of gas were 80 percent full according to data updated last night by Gas Infrastructure Europe, much less than the 96 percent figure seen a year ago.

Cold weather in March meant Britain almost depleted its stored gas by April, while scheduled outages in Norwegian gas fields during the autumn are likely to lengthen the amount of time it takes to fill up storage sites ahead of the upcoming winter.

Further along the price curve for gas, prices for delivery next winter fell 0.13 pence a therm between Thursday and Friday to 70.30 pence.

In Britain's power market, baseload prices for Tuesday delivery rose 1.40 pounds per megawatt-hour to 48 pounds.

EDF on Friday said it had taken both 610-MW units at its Heysham 1 nuclear power plant in northwestern England offline because of an electrical fault.

(Reporting by John McGarrity, editing by William Hardy)