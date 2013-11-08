A gas cooker is seen in Boroughbridge, northern England in this November 13, 2012 file photograph. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/Files

LONDON British gas prices inched up on Friday, reacting to increased demand for gas as colder weather spurred consumption.

The day-ahead gas contract gained 0.75 pence to 65.20 pence per therm, while gas for delivery on working days next week inched up 0.05 pence to 65.70 pence per therm at 0836 GMT.

Forecast demand was seen at 247.7 million cubic metres (mcm), slightly above the seasonal norm of 244.4 mcm, according to the National Grid website.

The weather was forecast to be slightly colder at the weekend with temperatures below the seasonal average, which should drive demand for gas in heating systems.

Temperatures on Monday were expected to be milder, before turning colder again by Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

Flows were forecast at 242.6 mcm/day, meaning the UK gas system was around 5 mcm/day long.

The oversupply at the market opening was due to higher Langeled flows overnight and less injections into storage, said analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.

However, Langeled flows dropped early on Friday and are expected to fall further to 58 mcm/day, they added.

There is also the risk of lower liquefied natural gas (LNG)send-outs going forward as there are no new cargoes scheduled to arrive at South Hook after a tanker expected on November 9

Further along the curve, gas for delivery in December was up 0.15 pence at 69.90 pence per therm.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by William Hardy)