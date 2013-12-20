LONDON British prompt gas prices softened on Friday as above-average temperatures weighed on demand, while flows from liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and storage sites kept the system well supplied.

Day-ahead gas prices shed 0.10 pence to 69.10 pence per therm, with average temperatures across Britain around 2 degrees Celsius higher than usual for this time of year.

The milder conditions weighed on gas demand, which National Grid data pegged 10 percent lower than the seasonal norm.

Britain's Isle of Grain LNG terminal pumped stored gas into the system on Friday, bringing LNG supply to around 15 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d).

One trader said the Qatari LNG vessel Shagra was likely to berth at the Isle of Grain terminal on Saturday. Its arrival could not be confirmed.

The cargo was last seen off the British east coast on Friday morning, according to shipping data on Reuters.

Britain's storage sites were forecast to add around 42.9 mcm/d of volumes to the system, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

"We could see an increase in withdrawals later today if the system does lose length and the within-day contract trades at a significant premium to the weekend contract," a UK gas trader said.

At 0949 GMT, the within-day contract was trading 0.25 pence above the weekend contract, at 69.25 pence per therm.

Summer 2014 gas gained 0.10 pence at 65.20 pence per therm as Brent oil held above $110 a barrel.

British power prices fell on Friday as wind power production forecasts were unusually high for the coming days.

Day-ahead baseload power shed 1.40 pounds to 46.50 pounds per megawatt-hour.

National Grid forecast Saturday wind power output to rise to a peak of 6.3 gigawatts as strong winds sweep across the country.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Dale Hudson)