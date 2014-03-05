A gas hob is seen in this photo illustration taken in London December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON British gas prices fell further on Wednesday as concerns over Russian gas supplies to Europe eased ahead of talks between the United States and Russia over Ukraine.

The United States and Russia will hold talks on easing East-West tension over Ukraine later on Wednesday as the West steps up efforts to persuade Moscow to pull its forces back to base in Crimea and avert the risk of a war.

British gas prices jumped to two-week highs on Monday as fears for the stability of gas supply to Europe increased when Russian forces took control of Ukraine's Crimea region.

British gas prices started to fall on Tuesday against a still volatile trading backdrop and continued their slide into Wednesday.

Benchmark gas for delivery on Thursday was trading at 57.00 pence per therm at 0928 GMT, 1.35 pence or 2.3 percent lower than the previous settlement. Gas for within-day delivery fell 1.95 pence or 3.3 percent to 57.25 pence per therm.

Europe's biggest gas supplier Russia provides around a third of continental demand, with a third of that gas coming via Ukraine, posing a supply risk to consumers.

But Europe's expanded pipeline network offered more flexibility than in the past to divert gas flows and high gas stocks were cushioning the blow to prices, Barclays analysts said.

"In our view, markets reacted too nervously with regard to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and we think the crisis will soon be on the wane," UniCredit said in a research note.

OVERSUPPLY

The British gas system was also slightly over-supplied on Wednesday morning by around 6 million cubic metres, which also put some pressure on spot prices, traders said.

Flows to Britain from Norway were up on Wednesday after outages at the Kollsness gas processing plant and Troll field reduced supply the previous day.

Further along the curve, gas for delivery in the third quarter fell 1.39 pence or 2.38 percent at 57.11 pence per therm and gas for this summer was down 1.30 percent at 56.95 pence per therm.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)