LONDON British winter 2011/12 gas fell from an all-time high reached on Tuesday as further profit taking weakened the contract and traders said it had risen too far above oil-indexed prices in continental Europe.

Winter gas fell 2 percent below Tuesday's high to 76.40 pence per therm, down 1.05 pence from the previous session's closing price.

"The gas curve was too high compared with oil but it was not clear when we would see a correction," a gas trader at a utility said.

The contract had touched fresh highs on Tuesday after news that Britain's main liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier, Qatar, will undertake maintenance on some of its production fleet this autumn.

Tuesday's trading volume of ICE NBP futures beat previous records by more than 20 percent to 68,260 trades, the IntercontinentalExchange said on Wednesday.

Concerns of a drop in gas supply to the UK also heightened the prospect of competing for the remaining LNG cargoes with Asia.

"To compete with Asian buyers, Europe will have to accept higher prices, that is, prices that are closer to what Europe pays for Russian pipeline gas," a gas market analyst said.

Outgoing front-month September also fell, shedding 1.25 pence to 57.10 pence and October lost 1.55 pence to 68.05 pence.

But September gas supplies from Norway are likely to fall later in the month as the country's biggest gas field, Troll, will undergo maintenance between September 24 and 26.

Prompt gas prices also traded lower on Wednesday as supply from medium-range storage helped meet high demand, but the above-average gas demand levels kept prices comparatively high.

Gas for day-ahead delivery fell nearly one penny to 59.65 pence, while Wednesday gas traded just above the 60-pence mark.

"The prompt is down but not much. Within-day is overall very strong due to the high demand," the trader said.

National Grid data showed demand rose above seasonal norms on Wednesday to nearly 240 mcm.

In Britain's over-the-counter power market, day-ahead baseload gained 3.95 pounds per megawatt hour (MWh) to 52.25 pounds as expensive gas provided nearly half of the UK's electricity and wind power production forecasts were near zero.

National Grid data showed power generation for wind farms was close to zero on Wednesday and Thursday's forecasts were also low.

Winter power tracked losses on the equivalent gas contract and shed 65 pence to 60.75 pounds per MWh.