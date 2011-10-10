LONDON UK prompt gas prices jumped by more than 10 percent on Monday due to rising demand for heating and for export to neighbouring Belgium, while buoyant oil markets supported gains on the curve.

Gas for Tuesday delivery rose to 53.50 pence per therm on Monday afternoon from an opening trade of 48.00 pence.

Traders said they priced in forecasts of higher short-term demand on the back of colder weather and increasing exports to continental Europe. Tuesday's gas demand was pegged at 5 percent below seasonal norms, down from a difference of over 10 percent seen last week.

"Demand is likely to increase soon, and that's what's being priced in," one UK gas trader at a utility said. "The market seems to be looking at the continent, and strong continental buying seems to boost UK prices."

Monday gas was weaker at 51.50 pence as the system was oversupplied after flows from the Isle of Grain liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal rose by nearly four times to just below 40 million cubic metres.

Curve gas contracts also rose throughout the session, tracking gains in the oil market, which was supported by the halt of Kuwaiti crude exports due to a strike and renewed efforts by Berlin and Paris to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Brent crude futures rose 3 percent to over $108 per barrel.

The benchmark summer 2012 UK gas contract gained 1.45 pence to 63.90 pence.

At its current level the contract remains at the low mark of a price range that has been in place since last spring, and analysts at French investment bank Societe Generale expected prices to drop further on unaccounted spare supplies.

"We reiterate our recommendation to sell NBP summer 12 (gas) as we believe that futures contracts have not taken into account the 10 billion cubic metre (bcm) 'pre-paid' Russian gas, which is still in Russia; (and) the market has not fully factored in the massive year-on-year decline in 2011 gas demand due to a milder winter and poor economics," the bank said.

Tuesday baseload power prices in Britain's over-the-counter electricity market rose 1.35 pounds to 44.10 pounds per megawatt hour (MWh) after an unplanned nuclear reactor outage tightened supply margins.

EDF Energy's 550 MW Dungeness B21 nuclear power plant stopped for an unexpected outage on Sunday after a small hydrogen leak was detected. [ID:nL5E7LA15H]

The reactor is expected to restart on October 18, according to EDF Energy data.