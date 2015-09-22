LONDON The UK Debt Management Office said it would sell an extra 500 million pounds of inflation-linked government bonds by syndication this year, due to strong demand at a sale of bonds maturing in 2068 on Tuesday.

The DMO sold 2.5 billion pounds of the 2068 index-linked bond -- more than planned -- and said it would raised the total volume of index-linked gilts it intends to sell in the 2015/16 financial year to 15.7 billion pounds from 15.2 billion pounds.

The amount of 2015/16 issuance that has not been allocated to a specific sale category has now fallen by 500 million pounds to 2.2 billion pounds, the DMO added.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)