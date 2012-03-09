LONDON Gilt futures settled broadly steady after a choppy session on Thursday as the Bank of England's widely expected decision to leave monetary policy on hold had little impact on the market.

The central bank decided that February's extra 50 billion pounds ($79 billion) of quantitative easing was enough for now to support the economy through a period of fitful recovery, and the debate is increasingly shifting to whether there will be more QE in May.

The June gilt future settled just 5 ticks down at 115.15, outperforming the equivalent Bund by 17 ticks.

"The market view is around further QE (being) either zero or a very small number in May," said Francis Diamond, strategist at J.P. Morgan. "Positioning into today's meeting would've been not at all for more QE."

In the cash market, the yield on 10-year gilts was 1 basis point up at 2.14 percent, leaving the spread against Bunds broadly steady at around 35 basis points.

Yields on longer-dated gilts were up by almost 2 basis points, while short-dated gilt yields were little changed, steepening the maturities curve.

"There's a slight bear-steepening of the gilt curve, unwinding the bull-flattening we had recently," said Jamie Searle, strategist at Citi.

Gilt futures traded in the red for most of the session as investors grew confident that Greece would go through with a debt swap it needs to stave off a messy default.

News of a growing number of investors signing up for the deal trickled in through the day ahead of the 8 p.m. deadline. The participation level has now reached more than 75 percent of bondholders, a senior Greek government official said shortly before the market close.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova and Fiona Shaikh; editing by Ron Askew)