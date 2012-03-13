LONDON Gilt futures fell back on Tuesday from the previous day's contract high, tracking German debt lower as improved investor risk appetite helped share prices to rebound.

European stock markets were trading around 1 percent higher as investors waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day, as well as U.S. February retail sales data due at 1230 GMT.

At 11.47 a.m., the June gilt future was 22 ticks down at 115.46, in line with the equivalent Bund, after booking a 60-tick gain on Monday, when it hit a contract high of 115.84.

Analysts said the contract was merely unwinding some of those gains, which were mainly due to the prospect of limited gilt issuance in the remaining weeks of the 2011/12 fiscal year.

"We're a bit weaker on general improvement in risk appetite. It's a bit of a snap back from yesterday," said Lloyds gilt strategist Eric Wand.

In the cash market, the yield on 10-year gilts was 3 basis points higher at 2.12 percent, leaving the spread against Bunds around 1 basis point wider at 34.5 basis points.

"We're just doing the same as Bunds," said Andrew Roberts, head of interest rate strategy at RBS. "Yesterday there was a lot flowing through the UK, with the market realising there's only a few billion pounds of issuance and some 12 billion pounds in (Bank of England) buybacks."

There was little reaction to January trade data earlier on Tuesday, which showed a smaller-than-expected widening in the goods trade deficit from its narrowest in two years in December.

Surveys overnight showing British house prices fell at their slowest pace since July 2010 and that employers expected to expand their workforce in the coming months reinforced hopes the economy is picking up again.

* June gilt 115.47 (-0.21)

* June short sterling 99.07 (-0.03)

* 10-year yield 2.12 percent (+3 bps)

--------------------- KEY MARKET DATA----------------------- Long Gilt futures Gilt benchmark chain Short Sterling futures Cash market quotes Deposit rates Sterling cross rates UK debt speed guide

--------------------KEY MARKET REPORTS-------------------------- Gilts <GB/> Sterling <GBP/> Euro Debt <GVD/EUR> Dollar <USD/> U.S. Treasuries <US/> Debt reports DBT

-------------------- GILT STRIPS DATA -------------------------- Gilt strips data All gilt strips Gilt strips IO Gilt strips PO A list of all the strippable British gilts

(Reporting by David Milliken and Fiona Shaikh; Editing by Catherine Evans)