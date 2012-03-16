LONDON The yield on 10-year gilts jumped to a 4-1/2-month high on Friday, as signs of a stronger U.S. economy dimmed government bonds' appeal, and price action was likely to remain choppy ahead of the presentation of Britain's annual budget next week.

Chancellor George Osborne is not expected to announce any boost to spending after Fitch warned this week that Britain was at risk of losing its top credit rating.

Market makers reckon the Debt Management Office will issue around 180 billion pounds of gilts in the coming 2012/13 fiscal year, a Reuters poll shows. Expectations the DMO will issue more long-dated debt in the coming fiscal year have pushed down prices of these bonds.

The government has also said it will consult with investors on issuing 100-year bonds, although market appetite for such long duration appears limited.

The June gilt future settled 79 ticks lower on the day at 111.71, having earlier plunged to a new contract low of 111.27. The equivalent Bund was 102 ticks down.

In the cash market, the yield on 10-year gilts was 8 basis points higher at 2.443 percent, its highest since October 31. The spread between gilts and Bunds tightened by 1 basis point to 39 basis points.

The U.S. Federal Reserve upgraded its economic outlook after a policy meeting on Tuesday. This was followed by news of another drop in new U.S. jobless claims on Thursday and data on Friday showing a small rise in U.S. consumer prices excluding volatile food and energy items.

"New highs in equity markets and continuing strong data are changing the outlook a little bit on the Fed's policy," said Investec fixed-income strategist Elisabeth Afseth, but she added that she still did not see any chance of an imminent interest rate rise.

"Though the labour market data has been relatively good, it's still an unemployment rate considerably above where the Fed would like it to be, and on the inflation outlook they are still looking at something that's at or below the rate they're comfortable with."

Next week, Britain will release inflation, public finances and retail sales data for February, as well as minutes from the Bank of England's monetary policy meeting earlier this month.

* June gilt 111.71 (-0.79)

* June short sterling 99.07 (+0.01)

* 10-year yield 2.443 percent (+8 bps)

