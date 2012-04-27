LONDON Gilt futures flagged on Friday as the Royal Bank of Scotland said it no longer expected more quantitative easing in Britain and brought forward its forecast for the first post-crisis interest rate rise.

An effective Italian bond auction also weighed.

RBS economists previously had forecast an additional 50 billion pounds' ($81.2 billion) worth of gilt purchases this year. They now expect interest rates to go up in the second quarter of 2013, having earlier seen no change until at least the end of next year.

Francis Diamond, strategist at JP Morgan, said the market would not normally react so strongly to a change of view by a single bank.

But a knee-jerk rally in gilts on Wednesday triggered by news of a contraction in British economic output in the first quarter, which tipped the economy into recession, puzzled some investors and they were now quick to react to any sign that more QE was still off the Bank of England's agenda, he said.

"(The RBS revision) provides a little bit of relief to those people who were expecting no QE anyway and were wondering why we rallied on the back of the GDP print," Diamond said.

"When the market is not really convinced one way or another, any form of incremental piece of information can help."

The June gilt future settled 31 ticks down at 115.46, lagging the equivalent Bund by around 10 ticks.

The British contract erased early gains as good demand at the Italian bond auction sapped the support safe-haven assets had received from a cut to Spain's credit rating.

Markets were reassured after Italy sold 5.95 billion euros of bonds, close to the maximum volume it had hoped to raise - although the high yields Rome had to accept underscored the fragility of investor confidence.

Adding to the pressure on low-risk gilts and Bunds, European and U.S. stocks rose, driven by strong corporate results which helped offset below-forecast U.S. growth data and the Spanish downgrade.

However, news that Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating on Spain, and worries over British growth, capped losses in gilts, with the future settling above Wednesday's level.

In the cash market, the yield on 10-year gilts was 3 basis points up at 2.126 percent, with the spread against Bunds at around 42 basis points.

Next week sees the release of closely watched British PMI surveys and Bank of England consumer credit and mortgage data.

(Editing by Michael Roddy)