LONDON British gilt futures fell in early trade on Monday, lagging Bunds as investors continued to position for the Bank of England halting its bond-buying programme, with purchasing managers' surveys this week expected to show the economy is on track for growth.

The central bank will conduct the last purchases of its 325 billion pound quantitative easing (QE) scheme this week and economists reckon policymakers will hold off injecting anymore stimulus at their rate-setting meeting next week.

Gilts had fallen on Friday after Royal Bank of Scotland said it no longer expected more QE and brought forward its forecast for the first post-crisis rate rise, unwinding gains made after official data showed Britain's economy shrank in the first quarter.

"If we get another set of reasonable PMIs, that will throw the weak Q1 GDP data out of the window," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank.

"Some members of the Monetary Policy Committee have nailed their colours to the mast pretty clearly, so unless something drastic happens in Europe in the next week or so, it may be difficult for the doves to muster the 5 votes they need for more QE," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank.

At 0755 GMT, the June gilt future was 22 ticks down at 115.24, lagging the equivalent Bund by almost a quarter of a point.

In the cash market, the yield on ten-year gilts was 2 basis points higher at 2.142 percent, widening the spread against Bunds by half a basis point to 44 basis points.

The BoE will purchase up to 1.6 billion pounds of gilts with a maturity of 3-7 years later this session. Investors are also positioning to take down a sale of 3.75 billion pounds of 7-year gilts on Tuesday.

