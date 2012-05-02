LONDON British gilt futures rose on Wednesday, slightly outperforming Bunds, after weak euro zone PMI and unemployment data curbed demand for riskier assets.

Gilts gained along with Bunds after the purchasing managers' survey (PMI) showed the euro zone's manufacturing sector slipped further into decline last month and data showed unemployment in the euro zone rose in March while U.S. employment in the U.S. increased by less than forecast in April.

The data fuelled safe-haven demand for the pound, which has rallied strongly against the euro in recent months as investors diverted portfolio flows from the indebted euro zone to triple-A rated UK government bonds.

"It seems like risk has returned to an off position with pretty soft PMI numbers out of Europe, particularly Italy," said Lloyds gilt strategist Eric Wand. "That's just put the bid back into core fixed income."

The June gilt future settled 68 ticks up at 116.37, having earlier hit a two-week high of 116.51.

The contract had outperformed the equivalent Bund throughout the session, as investors outside Britain returned to work after May Day holiday and reacted to Tuesday's weaker UK manufacturing PMI reading which boosted the prospects of more quantitative easing.

Gilts slipped after the BoE said it was offered some 3.61 billion pounds of gilts at its last buyback with maturities of 7-15 years, compared with the 1.49 billion pounds it was seeking, giving an offer to cover ratio of 3.61, up from the ratio of 2.19 at its last reverse auction for similar gilts as part of its quantitative easing programme.

"The timing of the reverse auction and unwillingness to let bonds go cheaply to the Bank of England kept the market supported (earlier in the day)," said RBC strategist Sam Hill.

"There will have been some holders who may have expected to get bonds away that they didn't and that would also therefore explain why in the aftermath gilts have been a little bit softer than Bunds," he added.

Gilts also briefly pared some gains early in the day after data showed approvals for home loans in Britain rose unexpectedly in March and a PMI survey showed the country's construction activity grew faster than forecast in April.

In the cash market, the yield on ten-year gilts was around 5 basis points lower at 2.05 percent, with the spread against Bunds widening slightly to around 45 basis points.

Gilts with maturities of six years and longer were broadly the best performers, with yields falling by as much as 5 basis points.

"Part of that is down to the prospect of potentially more quantitative easing being endorsed - that tends to support the long end more than the front end," said John Wraith, head of rates strategy for Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The next focus for investors is a key UK services sector survey due at 09:28 a.m. British time on Thursday.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin)