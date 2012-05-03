LONDON Gilt futures nudged higher early on Thursday as many investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a survey on the UK's dominant services sector, and awaited an auction of 2034 index-linked gilts.

Gilts enjoyed some background support from data overnight from mortgage lender Nationwide showing that British house prices unexpectedly fell in April after the government ended a tax exemption for first-time buyers in late March.

The Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), due at 0828 GMT, is expected to reveal a slight slowdown in business activity growth in April, following data that showed manufacturing and construction also expanded less than in March.

"A solid number today should provide some comfort for the market and see expectations of more QE (Bank of England) asset buying) fall away," Barclays Capital's Giuseppe Maraffino wrote in a market comment.

Prospects of more QE had been fuelled by a weak first quarter GDP reading, "and it was the services sector that was notably weak in the detail," he said.

At 8.02 a.m the June gilt future was 7 ticks up at 116.44, outperforming the equivalent Bund by 22 ticks.

German government bonds edged lower as investors paused after a recent rally and avoided taking aggressive positions ahead of a Spanish bond auctions and a European Central Bank policy meeting.

Around 9.30 a.m, Britain's Debt Management Office will announce the results of its sale of 1.2 billion pounds of 0.75 percent 2034 index-linked gilts.

"The real yield for the 34s has risen nearly 15 basis points since mid-April, taking it back into positive territory and close to its three-month average. Real yields remain near structural lows, but the recent backup in yields should help the auction," Citi strategists said.

"We expect this auction to be relatively well received," they said, adding that the gilt also offered attractive relative value.

In the cash market, the yield on 10-year gilts was steady at 2.045 percent.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; Editing by John Stonestreet)