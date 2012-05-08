LONDON Ten-year UK government bond yields fell to within a whisker of a record low and gilt futures rose to a contract high on Tuesday in an investor flight to safety after elections in Greece and France threatened to derail euro zone's austerity drive.

Analysts said gilts were likely to remain supported by risk-averse investors for the time being, even though the Bank of England has reached the end of its asset-buying quantitative easing programme and is unlikely to announce an expansion of the policy at its meeting this week.

In Greece, the two parties supporting a European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout failed to secure a parliamentary majority, throwing into question the future of the programme and potentially Greece's membership of the euro.

That result, coupled with the election win in France of Socialist Francois Hollande, who has championed a longer term time-frame for eliminating the deficit, has fuelled concerns of a wider push-back against German-led austerity in the euro zone.

"I think it's understandable there is demand for assets which aren't denominated in euros, and it's no surprise to me that following those election results, particularly the Greek result, that gilts are doing well," said Sam Hill, strategist at RBC.

June gilt futures were 54 ticks up at 117.44, having struck a contract high of 117.67 earlier in the session.

In the cash market, the yield on 10-year bonds was almost four basis points lower at 1.958 percent.

The yield had fallen to a day's low of 1.94 percent, around 2 basis points above a record low struck in mid-January.

Tuesday's price gains, knocking the yield lower, were concentrated in 7-15 year gilts. Longer-dated bonds did not fare as well because investors were positioning for an auction of 30-year bonds on Wednesday.

Eric Wand, a strategist at Lloyds Bank, said that although longer-dated gilts offered good value, the auction of 2 billion pounds of gilts due in 2042 might get a cautious response from investors.

"I think we'll probably see a lot of it (the supply) left with the street while real money waits for 24 hours to see what the BoE does," he said.

"There are no prizes for being a hero in this market."

