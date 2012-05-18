LONDON Ten-year gilt yields hit a record low and futures touched a contract high on Friday after a mass credit-rating downgrade of Spanish banks and heightened worries about Greece leaving the euro zone triggered a flight to safer assets.

Bank of England policymaker Adam Posen's comments that he may have been premature in dropping his call for more stimulus last month gave prices a brief lift.

By 0858 GMT the June gilt future was 23 ticks up at 118.80, having risen to a contract high of 119.12 earlier in the day. Gilts outperformed Bunds by around 10 ticks.

"The broader theme this week is if things get worse, gilts look attractive versus Bunds because they're not denominated in euros," said Sam Hill, strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

The move came after Moody's Investor Service downgraded 16 Spanish banks late on Thursday, including Banco Santander (SAN.MC), the euro zone's largest, citing a weak economy and the government's reduced ability to support troubled lenders.

Also late on Thursday, Fitch Ratings Agency downgraded Greece's credit rating to CCC from B-minus, noting the heightened risk that the country might have to leave the euro zone.

Gilts spiked up again briefly after Bank of England policymaker Adam Posen said in an interview that he may have underestimated the underlying weakness in Britain's economy.

"No surprise to see gilts knee-jerking higher in response to Posen's dovish comments, especially mindful of next week's BoE minutes and in light of the shock u-turn by Posen as he switched his QE vote back at the April meeting," 4CAST analysts said in market comment.

In the cash market, the yield on 10-year gilts was steady at 1.839 percent, having hit a record low of 1.817 percent earlier in the day. The spread against Bunds tightened a touch to 42 basis points.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova, Fiona Shaikh and Peter Griffiths)