LONDON The yield on 10-year gilts fell to a record low and gilt futures hit a contract high on Wednesday, driven by deep-seated concerns about the euro zone and speculation the Bank of England will soon inject more stimulus into the British economy.

Equity markets tumbled as investors fretting about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone flocked to safer assets.

European leaders meeting later on Wednesday are expected to discuss issuing bonds jointly underwritten by all euro zone states, but Germany's long-standing opposition to the idea means they are unlikely to announce new measures to tackle the crisis.

In Britain, minutes to this month's Bank of England meeting indicated policymakers are ready to restart their programme of asset purchases if needed just weeks after halting the 325 billion pound scheme.

Surprisingly weak retail sales data and a survey from the Confederation of British Industry showing a sharp deterioration in manufacturing orders also fuelled speculation the central bank will have to resume its asset purchases.

"We've had very weak retail sales distorted by the petrol chaos and a dovish set of minutes suggesting that the Bank of England could do more QE if the situation in the euro zone deteriorates," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.

The June gilt future settled 102 ticks higher at 119.41, having hit a contract high of 119.68 during the session and slightly outperforming the equivalent Bund.

In the cash market, the yield on 10-year gilts was some 9 basis points down at 1.78 percent, tightening the spread against Bunds by around 1 basis point to 38.5 basis points. The yield fell to a record low of 1.755 percent earlier in the day.

BoE deputy governor Charles Bean added to the supportive backdrop for gilts, saying in a speech that the BoE might need to resume quantitative easing if economic conditions worsened sharply, while the heightened euro zone debt crisis had pushed back the date for reversing the programme.

On Thursday, the second reading of Britain's first quarter GDP is expected to show that the economy shrank by 0.2 percent on the quarter and was flat on the year, as first thought.

