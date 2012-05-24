LONDON Weak euro zone data and continued fears about Greece's future in the euro zone pushed yields on 10-, 5- and 2-year gilts to a record low on Thursday, though a rebound in investor enthusiasm for peripheral euro zone debt lifted yields later in the day.

Markets are speculating that the European Central Bank may cut interest rates as soon as next month, lifting European share prices by 1.2 percent, while bargain-hunting investors moved back into French, Spanish and Italian debt.

"(Risk appetite) has improved again based on markets' expectations for some sort of action from the ECB in June - possibly a rate cut or there's even talk of (an) additional long-term refinancing operation," said Brian Barry, fixed-income analyst at Investec. "The movement in risk assets has been the primary reasoning behind (gilts') slight underperformance."

Ten-year gilt yields fell to a record low of 1.738 percent early in the session, but finished the day 1 basis point higher at 1.78 percent. The yield spread over Bunds was little changed at 38.5 basis points.

The yields on two-year and five-year gilts were unchanged after falling to a record low of 0.229 percent and 0.725 percent respectively earlier in the session.

The earlier fall in yield was in part due to speculation that the Bank of England might cut interest rates from their current 0.5 percent, as well as ongoing risk aversion, said Lloyds strategist Eric Wand.

"Personally I think the BoE has been pretty categoric in the past that they oppose (a rate cut) ... (but) until we get a solution to the Greek problem, the uncertainty is such that that bid is unlikely to dissipate," he said.

The prospect of the redemption of around 25 billion pounds of gilts on June 7 was also depressing short-dated yields, while upcoming coupon payments for longer-dated gilts was supporting prices further out along the yield curve, he added.

The June gilt future settled 4 ticks down at 119.37, easing off a contract high of 119.86 hit earlier in the session after purchasing managers surveys showed Germany's manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest rate in three years in May while French private sector activity sank to a three-year low in May.

There was little lasting reaction to official data that showed Britain's economy contracted by 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2012, more than an initial estimate of a 0.2 percent decline, raising the likelihood that the Bank of England will inject more stimulus to protect the economy from the euro zone debt crisis.

"The data was very much on the softer side but the reaction from peripheral Europe has been reasonably good or at least nowhere near as bad as it could have happened hence we saw a pullback in the core markets, gilts being one of them," said Anthony O'Brien, fixed-income strategist at Morgan Stanley.

