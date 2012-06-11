LONDON British gilt futures traded in the red on Monday after a weekend deal to rescue Spain's banks bolstered demand for riskier assets, although unanswered questions about details of the deal limited the losses.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros (80 billion pounds) and Madrid said it would specify how much it needs once independent audits on the banking sector report some time before June 21.

The deal triggered a rally in shares, with European stock markets trading as much as 1.3 percent higher on the day.

"There are still a lot of questions - more questions than answers - as a result of the weekend's news. The uncertainty is not a good thing," said Sam Hill, strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"I am not really that surprised that the initial gloss is coming off the announcement. It's a realisation that whatever form the bailout of Spanish banks takes, there are still a lot of details to be thrashed out, which are not simple at all."

At 1052 GMT, the June gilt future was 19 ticks down at 119.63, recovering from a session low of 119.14 and outperforming the equivalent Bund by around 10 ticks.

"You are probably now at a stage where if you are in a risk-off move, then the threat of capital flight from anything denominated in euros kicks in," Hill said.

In the cash market, the yield on 10-year gilts was 4 basis points higher at 1.663 percent, keeping the spread against Bunds steady at around 30 basis points.

Fifty-year gilts lagged shorter-dated debt ahead of an auction of 1.5 billion pounds of 4 percent bonds maturing in 2060 on Thursday.

Britain's Debt Management Office will also sell 4.75 billion pounds of 1 percent gilts due 2017 on Tuesday, though five-year gilts traded broadly in line with neighbouring maturities.

"Because the flight-to-quality move has been concentrated in that sub-10 year sector, the market feels much more capable of absorbing the front-end supply without much need for a concession," Hill said.

Analysts said there was little else on the domestic front until Thursday, when Bank of England Governor Mervyn King and finance minister George Osborne address the annual Mansion House gathering of city financiers. Until then, gilts were likely to track developments in other markets.