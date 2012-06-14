LONDON UK interest rate futures rallied on Thursday and gilt futures outpaced their German counterparts, driven by speculation the Bank of England would announce measures to ease credit conditions against a worsening economic backdrop.

BoE Governor Mervyn King will give his annual speech to London's financiers at 8 p.m.

Expectations of central bank action to ease liquidity conditions for banks grew after BoE Deputy Governor Paul Tucker said earlier this week the bank should consider steps to alleviate tight financing conditions.

Analysts said that such action would lead to a fall in interbank lending rates, which helped short sterling interest rate futures jump by around 11 ticks on the day.

"The question is what Mr King is going to be doing," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities.

"Are we going to be along the lines of 'this mess may take a generation, perhaps even three generations to sort out'?... Will they have to do more QE (quantitative easing) because they can't explore the other options? Or will they revert to doing an SLS (Special Liquidity Scheme)?"

Chancellor George Osborne will speak at the same event and is expected to defend his deficit-cutting strategy and say it has created room for other policy levers to help revive the economy.

The September gilt future settled 34 ticks higher at 119.07, while the equivalent Bund was 12 ticks up.

Analysts said gilts' outperformance was driven by a host of factors.

They cited mounting expectations of more gilt purchases by the Bank as Britain's economic outlook darkens, decent demand at a 50-year gilt auction, and worries about the costs Germany might have to bear to resolve the raging euro zone debt crisis.

"There is a growing suspicion in some circles that Germany increasingly over the medium term will have to sacrifice its credit risk to help the rest of Europe," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.

The UK Debt Management Office received a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.81 and a yield tail of 0.7 basis points when it sold 1.5 billion pounds of 4 percent gilts maturing in 2060.

Gilt futures temporarily extended gains after a report pointing to persistent weakness in the U.S. labour market and after other data showed that U.S. consumer prices fell in May by the most in more than three years, giving the Federal Reserve more room to help the faltering economy.

In the cash market, trading volumes were light as many investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of crucial Greek elections on Sunday and a Group of 20 summit next week, likely to focus on the euro crisis.

The yield on 10-year gilts was 3 basis points down at 1.725 percent, with the spread against Bunds steady at 25 basis points.

Britain will release trade data for April on Friday, expected to show a slight narrowing in its goods deficit.

