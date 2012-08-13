LONDON British government bonds fell from a six-day high on Monday after German debt turned tail and European shares pared losses in thin markets as investors regained some of their appetite for risk.

The September gilt future was 49 ticks down at 120.71 at 1058 GMT, well off a six-day high of 121.50 set earlier in the session but still outperforming German Bunds by around 15 ticks.

"Bunds were breaking through various levels of support and that's dragged gilts down as well," said Morgan Stanley strategist Anthony O'Brien.

"It's very thin trading. It's the start of the holiday season now with the Olympic games behind us. There is no supply in Europe to push the peripheral spreads wider, so I think we're in this kind of limbo until the ECB decision on September 6," he added.

Financial markets are hoping the ECB will act as soon as next month to bring down the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy to ease the euro zone debt crisis.

Ten-year gilt yields were 5 basis points up on the day at 1.59 percent, and short-dated gilts were outperforming longer maturities, which is unusual in a falling market.

O'Brien said that this was probably due to the market making room for 1.5 billion pounds ($2.35 billion) of 4.5 percent 2034 gilts being sold on Thursday. The Bank of England's planned buy-back of 1 billion pounds of 3-7 year gilts later in the session was also likely to support the price of short-dated gilts.

Bank of England policymaker Adam Posen, whose term expires at the end of the month, reiterated in a Financial Times article on Monday his view that the central bank should buy assets other than gilts as part of its stimulus efforts.

But RBC fixed income strategist Sam Hill said he doubted that minutes of the BoE's August policy meeting, due on Wednesday, would show this view gaining support.

The other main British data this week is July inflation data due on Tuesday, which is forecast to show a further fall to 2.3 percent after dropping sharply in June.

A bigger drop is unlikely to boost gilts much, Hill said.

"I think we're probably in the territory where, having had a few downside surprises, the hurdle for being shocked on the downside increases. We know inflation has come down and is back around target," he said.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Catherine Evans and Susan Fenton)