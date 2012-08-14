LONDON British gilt futures fell on Tuesday, tracking a downward move in U.S. Treasuries after stronger than expected U.S. producer price and retail sales data.

Earlier in the session, gilts had largely shrugged off an unexpected rise in British consumer price inflation, judging that it was largely driven by one-off elements and would not alter the Bank of England's generally dovish policy stance.

Britain's economy shrank at its fastest pace in three years during the second quarter, and gilts outperformed Bunds after Germany released data on Tuesday showing its economy grew slightly faster than expected over the period.

By 01:13 p.m. British time, the September gilt future was 38 ticks down on the day at 120.56, around 30 ticks below its level before the U.S. data and outperforming the equivalent Bund future contract by about 35 ticks.

Ten-year gilt yields were just over 4 basis points higher at 1.60 percent, and their spread over 10-year Bunds was some 3 basis points tighter on the day at 13.2 basis points.

"The link between spot inflation and UK monetary policy is not as strong as in the past," said Shahid Ladha, gilts strategist at BNP Paribas.

"Net supply dynamics are still supportive for gilts over the summer months ... and I'm still targeting a spread close to zero before I sell gilts versus Bunds," he added.

The Bank launched a four-month, 50 billion pound programme of gilt purchases to support the economy in July, which is currently outpacing the rate of gilt issuance by the UK Debt Management Office.

Last week Bank Governor Mervyn King said he did not see an urgent need for more purchases, but most economists still expect more purchases in November.

Further insight into this will come on Wednesday, when the Bank publishes the minutes and voting record of its August Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)