LONDON British government bonds fell to a six-week low on Thursday, hurt by strong retail sales data and debt issuance, causing gilts to sharply underperform German government debt.

The September gilt future settled 6 ticks lower on the day at 119.73, the lowest closing price since July 5, and off a six-week low of 119.56 set earlier in the session.

Bund futures closed 37 ticks higher, breaking the past week's pattern of a close correlation between daily gilt and Bund price moves.

The 10-year gilt yield rose 2 basis points on the day to 1.70 percent, and its spread over Bunds widened sharply shortly after retail sales data for July showed much stronger growth than forecast.

The spread tightened briefly in the wake of solid demand at a sale of 1.5 billion pounds of 2034 gilts, but then continued to widen for the rest of the day, standing 5 basis points wider at 17 basis points at 1600 GMT -- the biggest spread since August 10.

"We've seen a bit of underperformance, probably because of the supply today," said Francis Diamond, fixed income strategist at J.P. Morgan.

There was also no Bank of England gilt buyback to support gilts this session, Diamond added, and Thursday's auction contrasts with a lack of euro zone bond issuance this week.

After a four-week break in auctions due to the London Olympics, the UK Debt Management Office has a heavy programme of issuance planned for the next seven days, with an auction of 1.25 billion pounds of 2029 index-linked gilts on Tuesday, and 3.75 billion pounds of 5 percent 2018 gilts due next Thursday.

The DMO attracted nearly 3 billion pounds of bids at its first auction in almost a month, giving a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.98, well above the 1.62 ratio achieved at the last auction of the gilt on February 16.

The gilt sold at an average yield of 2.786 percent, down from 3.122 percent in February.

"It's not yielding a massive amount, but in the context of where yields are globally, it remains a safe haven and one of the few places investors are willing to place their money," said Brian Barry, fixed income analyst at Investec.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Ron Askew)