LONDON British government bonds rose on Friday, tracking Bunds higher in thin markets, but only after hitting a six-week low earlier in the day after German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for the European Central Bank's crisis-fighting strategy.

The September gilt future settled 17 ticks higher on the day at 119.90, having brushed a new six-week low of 119.55 earlier in the day, one tick below Thursday's low. Volumes were well below average at 65,000 by 1530 GMT.

Gilts broadly moved in line with Bunds, but modestly underperformed, after lagging sharply on Thursday due to stronger than expected retail sales data and a gilt auction during a week when there has been very little issuance in the euro zone.

Ten-year gilt yields were 2 basis points lower at 1.67 percent, and their spread over Bunds widened by 1 basis point to 18 basis points.

"There's no data of note ... so the markets are in a very narrow trading range, despite a relatively positive performance for equities," said Nick Stamenkovic, a fixed income strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

European shares were 0.5 percent up on the day as investors' risk appetite improved after Merkel offered support for declarations made by ECB chief Mario Draghi, also pressing her European partners late on Thursday to move swiftly towards a closer integration of fiscal policies.

However, Monument Securities strategist Marc Ostwald said that Merkel's views should be treated with caution, as he said her backing for more ECB support for heavily indebted countries on the euro zone periphery still hinged on further fiscal reforms that other European countries resisted.

Next week the main British economic releases of note for the gilt market are public sector borrowing figures on Tuesday and revised second-quarter GDP figures on Friday.

The latter are forecast to show a smaller fall in GDP than originally estimated, but Stamenkovic said there would be greater interest in August purchasing managers' data due the following week, which would give more clues on whether a hoped-for third-quarter rebound was materialising.

Gilt issuance gathers pace next week, when the UK Debt Management Office sells 1.25 billion pounds of 2029 index-linked gilts on Tuesday, and 3.75 billion pounds of 5 percent 2018 gilts on Thursday.

Stamenkovic said there was likely to be solid demand, similar to that seen at Thursday's sale of 2034 gilts.

"The overall backdrop is supportive as the UK economy is struggling. The auctions should be taken down very easily," he said.