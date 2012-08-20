LONDON British gilt futures settled steady on Monday, after the European Central Bank sought to quash speculation about its planned bond-buying programme that had buoyed investors earlier in the session.

The ECB said it was misleading to talk about decisions not yet taken, commenting after a weekend report in German magazine Der Spiegel said the bank was considering setting interest rate thresholds for bond purchases, meaning the bank would buy debt issued by vulnerable states if their interest rates exceeded a set premium over German Bunds.

The September gilt future settled 9 ticks higher on the day at 119.99, recovering from the session low of 119.29 hit at the open, while the equivalent Bund was 12 ticks down.

"You come in this morning to that Der Spiegel story, which would be huge news if it was true, and then the market trades better ever since the sell-off this morning as people come more and more to the view that this is not a done deal," said Andrew Roberts, head of interest rate strategy at RBS.

He said thin trading volumes would continue to exaggerate market moves and make for choppy trading ahead of the ECB's policy meeting on September 6.

"You are not really going to get the official announcement (on ECB bond-buying), 'this is what we've decided', until the ECB meeting," he said.

Iqbal Khan-Cheema, managing director in interest rate sales and trading at Scotiabank, said gilts were sidelined with investors re-focusing on the euro zone, adding that volumes were light in both futures and cash markets with many investors away on holidays.

Ten-year gilt yields were 1.5 basis point down at 1.658 percent. Their spread over Bunds tightened by 2 basis points to about 16 basis points.

There is background pressure on gilts from two auctions due this week, starting with a sale of 1.25 billion pounds of 2029 index-linked paper on Tuesday, but strategists forecast solid demand.

"We expect the index-linked 2029 auction to see good demand on cheap valuations on relative value, both on real yield and break-even terms," Lloyds Bank WBM strategists wrote in a note.

On Tuesday Britain will release public borrowing figures for July, expected to show a surplus of 2.5 billion pounds helped by seasonal inflows of income tax and corporate tax payments.

(Editing by Susan Fenton)