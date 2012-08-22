LONDON Gilt futures rallied on Wednesday as doubts about a fix to the euro zone crisis resurfaced, and in the absence of major domestic events investors focused on the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, due after European market hours.

Dealers also kept an eye on a European charm offensive by Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, who appealed to Germans for more time to meet targets for deficit cuts, but may struggle to make his case in meetings this week with EU leaders.

The September gilt future settled 79 ticks higher at 120.32, though it underperformed Bunds, which broke some key technical resistance levels.

Ten-year gilt yields were 8 basis points down at 1.63 percent. Their spread over Bunds widened by around 2 basis points to about 17 basis points.

Gilts dropped in the previous session as investors clung to hopes the European Central Bank might move to cap Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.

"There are question marks over whether we have gone too far too fast," said Investec fixed income analyst Brian Barry, adding that a solution to the euro zone debt crisis was still far from certain, underpinning safe havens such as gilts.

European stocks fell on Wednesday, further retreating from 13-month highs hit earlier this week.

"There is a slight change of tone in the market on the back of weaker Japanese trade data and weaker stock markets," said RBC strategist Sam Hill. "But the FOMC minutes will be the main scheduled event."

The Bank of England saw strong offers in its buyback of 1 billion pounds of bonds due in seven to 15 years, with the offer-to-cover ratio of 3.29 well above last week's 2.50.

On Thursday Britain will auction 3.75 billion pounds of 5 percent 2018 gilts.

Artis Frankovics, fixed income strategist at Nomura, said the sale would see good demand thanks to its relatively small size and 11 billion pounds of coupon payments due on September 7, with the bulk of that coming from short-dated gilts, as some of that could be reinvested in short-dated paper.

"The bond has cheapened quite a lot recently," he said, adding that the Bank also held a particularly large share of the gilts. "There is not a big amount outstanding available for private investors."

"We are likely to see some disappointment regarding the expectations of unconditional yield targeting across all euro area countries ... That should also provide some demand for gilts," Frankovics said.

