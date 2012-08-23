LONDON Gilts tracked Bunds higher on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting pointed to more U.S. monetary stimulus, while weak data from the euro zone and China also supported safe-haven government bonds.

But British bond futures lagged their German counterparts, which hit a three-week high as demand pushed prices through technical barriers and triggered automatic orders.

An auction of 3.75 billion pounds of 2018 paper earlier in the session also weighed on gilts.

The September gilt future settled 63 ticks higher at 120.95, while the equivalent Bund was up 89 ticks.

"We've had the FOMC minutes, we've had the commentary from politicians about Greece, we've had the weak Chinese data, the euro zone PMIs," said Francis Diamond, fixed income strategist at JP Morgan, explaining the rise in gilts and Bunds.

The Federal Reserve is likely to deliver another round of stimulus "fairly soon" unless the U.S. economy improves considerably, the minutes from its last meeting suggested.

There were also signs that more policy stimulus may be needed in China, after a survey showed that the country's manufacturing sector contracted at its sharpest pace in nine months in August.

And the euro zone continues to struggle. The bloc looks to be heading for its second recession in three years, according to business surveys that showed the economic rot is even spreading through Germany, the region's largest and strongest economy.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble sounded a stern note on Greece, saying that granting the country more time to implement spending cuts would not solve its problems.

On the domestic front, Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale said that it was not necessary to extend Britain's quantitative easing asset purchases at this stage, though his remarks had little impact on the market.

The market is awaiting the second reading of second-quarter British GDP due on Friday. Economists expect it will be revised up to show a 0.5 percent quarterly contraction from the originally reported 0.7 percent fall.

"A 0.1 or 0.2 percentage point upward revision to a very negative GDP number, or no revision, I don't think would do very much (to the market)," Diamond said.

Ten-year gilt yields were 7 basis points down at 1.564 percent, with their spread over Bunds 2 basis points wider at 19 points.

(Editing by John Stonestreet)