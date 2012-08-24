LONDON Gilt futures rose on Friday after second-quarter British GDP data kept up pressure on the Bank of England to provide more stimulus for the economy and as worries about Spain and Greece persisted.

Britain's economy shrank less than first thought in the second quarter, but the wider picture of economic gloom was little changed.

Strategists pointed out that smaller falls in construction and industrial output were behind the upward revision in gross domestic product, while a 0.1 percent quarterly fall in production for the dominant service sector was not revised.

The September gilt future settled 49 ticks higher at 121.44, in line with the equivalent Bund.

"Maybe there was some expectation of it (GDP) being better than it was," said Andrew Roberts, head of European rates strategy at RBS.

"(It's a) surprise that services output does not seem to have any real upward revision, unlike construction and IP (industrial production), so that's the disappointing thing - you didn't get any revision to services, which has been an engine of growth in the UK," he added.

Markets were also unnerved by uncertainty over how euro zone policymakers would attempt to bring down Spain's high borrowing costs, while the risk that Greece may not receive its next bailout tranche also came back into focus.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reassured Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras that she wanted his country to stay in the euro zone, but gave no sign of ceding to his pleas for more time to meet the tough terms of Athens' international bailout.

Bunds and gilts pared some gains after the settlement close on a report that the European Central Bank is considering setting yield band targets under its proposed bond-buying programme.

Just before settlement, 10-year gilt yields were 5 basis points down at 1.518 percent, with their spread over Bunds 2 basis points narrower at 17 basis points.

Short sterling interest rate futures rose after Bank policymaker Martin Weale said he would choose an interest rate cut over more quantitative easing, provided it did not result in some banks reducing lending. He added, however, that he did not see a case for further monetary stimulus at the moment.

With few major data releases due in Britain next week, investors will focus on the euro zone and look to a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at an event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for clues on whether the Fed is moving closer to a third round of quantitative easing.

