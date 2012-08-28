LONDON Gilt futures outperformed Bunds on Tuesday, helped by a Bank of England buyback of longer-term bonds, in cautious trading dominated by uncertainty over what form a planned bond-buying scheme from the European Central Bank would take.

The ECB said its president, Mario Draghi, would not attend Friday's Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers due to a heavy workload.

He had been expected to speak at the gathering, which falls as ECB policymakers hammer out details of the bond-buying plan - aimed at easing Spain's and Italy's crippling borrowing costs - ahead of a policy meeting next week.

The September gilt future settled 36 ticks higher at 121.80, outperforming the equivalent Bund by 20 ticks.

Earlier in the session, the Bank of England received an offer-to-cover ratio of 2.21 when it bought gilts with maturities of 15 years and longer, down from 2.89 at its last buyback of similar gilts.

"The long buyback may be giving a bit of support to the UK," Afseth said.

Trading volumes have been shifting from the September gilt future, which is about to expire, and into the December contract, adding to volatility.

A CBI survey showing that business in Britain's key service sector shrank between June and August and confidence dwindled underscored the weakness of the economy, providing some further background support for gilts.

Ten-year gilt yields were 3 basis points down at 1.483 percent, tightening their spread over Bunds by 2.5 basis points to about 14.5 basis points.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)