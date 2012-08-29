LONDON British government bonds dipped on Wednesday in the wake of a slide in Bunds, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Italy's far-reaching reforms would ultimately help reduce Rome's borrowing costs.

Trading has been volatile before next week's European Central Bank meeting, which is expected to produce a new bond-buying plan, and Friday's speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

"All the noise out of the euro zone is more supportive of peripheral (euro zone) debt and therefore safe havens have lost a little of their bid," said John Wraith, fixed-income strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The September gilt future settled 15 ticks lower at 121.65, while the equivalent Bund was down by 38 ticks.

Trading volumes have been shifting from the September gilt future, which is about to expire, and into the December contract, adding to choppy price action.

Ten-year gilt yields were up 1.5 basis point at 1.503 percent, with their spread over Bunds about 1.5 basis point tighter at 13 basis points.

On Thursday the Bank of England will release figures expected to show a rise in mortgage approvals and mortgage lending in July.

Sam Hill, strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said that this data might become more relevant in coming months as it would reveal any impact of the Funding for Lending Scheme, which came into effect this month.

"This (July data) is a benchmark pre-FLS and could therefore be used to judge its effectiveness over the next few months," he said.

