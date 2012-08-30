LONDON Gilts tracked Bunds higher on Thursday as market nerves ratcheted up ahead of a speech by the top U.S. central banker on Friday and next week's expected announcement by the European Central Bank on intervention in the bond market.

Investors will watch for any hints of a third round of bond purchases by the Federal Reserve, when its chairman Ben Bernanke speaks in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

The ECB is expected to present a plan to bring down Spanish and Italian borrowing bonds and ease the euro zone's debt pains after its meeting on September 6.

"Gilts are taking their lead from other markets," said Citi strategist Jamie Searle.

"We've got Jackson Hole tomorrow, we are just a week to the ECB now next Thursday and there's so much other event risk in September... It makes sense for people to reduce their exposure a little bit."

The December gilt future settled 48 ticks up at 121.14. The September Bund future, which is about to expire but whose trading volumes are still much larger than those of the December contract, was 57 ticks higher.

Developments elsewhere overshadowed data showing that lending to British businesses and consumers weakened further last month after the biggest fall in credit card borrowing in almost six years.

Ten-year gilt yields were down 5 basis points at 1.457 percent, with their spread over Bunds steady at 13 basis points.

