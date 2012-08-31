LONDON Gilts drifted lower on Friday but rose off a session low as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke broadly confirmed markets' expectations of further - if not immediate - central bank action to support the U.S. economy.

Bernanke said the Fed would act as needed to strengthen the recovery, and hinted that the benefits of more monetary stimulus might outweigh the costs.

The December gilt future settled 19 ticks down at 120.95, recovering from the session low of 120.56 hit several hours before Bernanke's highly-anticipated Jackson Hole speech.

The contract seesawed after the comments came out at 1400 GMT, but settled slightly above its 120.87 level reached a few minutes before the release.

"It's fairly clear from Bernanke's speech that he sees cyclical rather than structural factors behind unemployment and the like, which is what monetary policy can affect," said Elisabeth Afseth, fixed-income analyst at Investec.

"Also (he noted) positive effects from unconventional policy used so far, so it couldn't be much clearer that they are willing to do more. That's why yields have come lower after he spoke."

The September Bund future, whose trading volumes are still much larger than those of the December contract, was 13 ticks lower, with investors now firmly focused on next week's expected announcement by the European Central Bank on intervention in the bond market.

Ten-year gilt yields were 2 basis points up at 1.477 percent. Shorter-dated debt outperformed longer-dated paper, helped by anticipation of large coupon payments mainly on gilts maturing in 15 years or sooner on September 7.

The main domestic event next week will be the policy decision by the Bank of England, which is widely expected to stick to its current programme of government bond purchases, as well as a series of purchasing managers' indices that will give a clearer indication of the health of the economy.

Thursday's Monetary Policy Committee meeting will be the first for former Confederation of British Industry chief economic advisor Ian McCafferty, who replaces Adam Posen, though the new man's impact on the debate will not be clear until MPC minutes are published two weeks later.

(Editing by John Stonestreet)