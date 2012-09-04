LONDON British government bond futures tracked Bunds downwards to hit an 11-day low on Tuesday after comments late on Monday by ECB President Mario Draghi that purchases of short-term euro zone periphery bonds would not breach EU rules continued to weigh on prices.

Gilt investors drew no succour from data from the British Retail Consortium overnight that showed stores suffered last month as shoppers stayed home to watch the London Olympics.

The next data on whether Britain's struggling economy has managed to break out of recession in the third quarter comes at 0830 GMT, when Markit publishes its August construction PMI survey, which is forecast to show stagnation.

At 0739 GMT the December gilt future was 39 ticks lower at 120.44, following Bunds down as the latter broke through a technical level earlier on Monday, having briefly touched its lowest level since August 24 at 120.40.

Spanish and Italian yield spreads over Bunds had tightened on Monday after Draghi told EU lawmakers that he did not think buying bonds with maturities under three years would breach EU rules, and this trend - which hurts demand for safe-haven gilts - continued on Tuesday.

Matters will come to a head on Thursday, when both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank hold their monthly policy meetings.

Strategists at Lloyds wrote to clients on Tuesday to say that in the meantime investors may want to buy gilts on dips.

"In the run-in to these sessions we continue to anticipate better underlying buyers of core products emerging into near-term bouts of weakness, with inbound Bund, gilt supply providing one such opportunity on any further pre-sale concession," they said.

The UK Debt Management Office sells 1.75 billion pounds ($2.78 billion) of benchmark 30-year gilts on Wednesday.

Ten-year gilts were among the weakest performers on Tuesday, with yields up almost 5 basis ponts to 1.70 percent, though their spread versus Bunds was 1 basis point tighter at 27 basis points.

Gilts with a maturity under three years showed the smallest falls, matching the pattern shown by Bunds.

The Bank is not expected to make any change to interest rates or its gilt purchase programme at its policy meeting on Thursday.

