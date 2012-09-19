LONDON British government bonds tracked German debt higher on Wednesday, as the market shrugged off minutes of the Bank of England's September policy meeting which continued to point to more central bank gilt purchases this year.

December gilt futures touched their highest level since September 13, and have now recovered the losses suffered since the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a new stimulus programme, which boosted investors' risk appetite and dented demand for European safe-haven debt.

Strong demand at a sale of two-year German government bonds helped reassure the market that there was still a healthy appetite for safe-haven bonds ahead of a sale of 4.5 billion pounds of five-year gilts on Thursday, said Morgan Stanley gilts strategist Anthony O'Brien.

"We are following Bunds pretty much ... and it's a decent recovery. Maybe that will give more confidence for (investors) to come in and buy," he said.

At 1155 GMT, the December gilt future was 25 ticks up at 119.02, just off the six-day high of 119.17 set earlier in the session. Bund futures were 28 ticks higher.

Ten-year gilt yields were 2 basis points down at 1.86 percent, and their yield spread over Bunds was little changed at 24 basis points.

Bank minutes published on Wednesday did nothing to shift market expectations that the British central bank will approve further asset purchases when its current 50 billion pound programme is complete in November.

Some officials said more purchases were likely, and one said there had been a good case to increase asset purchases in September, despite the fact that inflation was likely to fall more slowly than expected in the short term.

(Reporting by David Milliken)