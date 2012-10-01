LONDON British government bonds tracked German debt lower on Monday, shrugging off weak domestic manufacturing and lending data, as sentiment on stock markets was lifted by Friday's slightly better than expected audit of Spain's ailing banks.

December gilt futures were 28 ticks down on the day at 120.34 at 1228 GMT, in line with a 28-tick drop for the equivalent Bund, having touched their lowest level since September 26 earlier in the session.

Ten-year gilt yields were 1 basis point higher at 1.74 percent, but their spread over Bunds was little changed from levels seen late on Friday at just under 28 basis points.

The UK Debt Management Office plans to sell 3.5 billion pounds ($5.65 billion) of the 10-year gilt via auction on Tuesday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch fixed income strategist John Wraith said that he did not expect the gilt to fall in price much further relative to other gilts before the auction.

"We've just taken off our recommendation to be underweight, as it's cheapened up so much now that even with supply coming, it's hard to see it cheapening further," he said.

Share prices were up around 1 percent across Europe on Monday after an independent audit of Spanish banks released late on Friday showed a 59.3 billion euro ($76.3 billion) capital shortfall in the event of a serious economic downturn.

Markets were expecting a 60 billion euro shortfall but there had been concerns it could be far higher and the result was welcomed by the IMF, European Commission and European Central Bank - which is on standby to buy the bonds of struggling sovereign issuers provided they ask for aid.

Traders, however, said the relief for Spanish bonds was likely to be short-lived given uncertainty over when Madrid would seek aid to activate the ECB scheme.

There was little reaction to figures that showed lending to British consumers fell in August and manufacturing activity shrank in September, weighing on prospects of a sustainable economic recovery in the coming months.

Fitch Ratings warned that lacklustre growth and rising government debt levels could threaten Britain's triple-A sovereign rating when it affirmed top-notch grade late on Friday.

"Although they are still giving the UK the benefit of the doubt, they have cause to be more explicit about their warning that the UK is flirting with problems for their triple-A rating," Wraith said. "But that's more of an underlying story than one which will cause a knee-jerk reaction in the market as they're not about to act any time soon," he added.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Patrick Graham)