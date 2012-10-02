LONDON Gilt futures rallied modestly on Tuesday, bolstered by a solid auction of benchmark 10-year gilts and a late fall in share prices on concerns about the outlook for global growth.

Market sentiment is also dominated by the uncertainty about whether or when Spain will apply for European Union aid.

Spanish government bonds rallied on signs that Madrid may be ready to ask for a bailout, but a lack of clarity over the timing of any request limited gains and any consequent damage to the appeal of safe-haven bonds.

December gilt futures settled 18 ticks up on the day at 120.45, slightly outperforming the equivalent Bund future and comfortably above a six-day low of 119.95 set shortly before the result of the 3.5 billion pound gilt auction came out.

"I think the auction went pretty well," said Citi fixed income strategist Jamie Searle. "The bond looks very cheap on a relative basis if you look at neighbouring issues on the gilt curve.

Part of the cheapness was due to the fact that the gilt will be sold twice more this year, which limits the opportunities for the Bank of England to buy them as part of its quantitative easing programme. The BoE does not buy gilts from the secondary market for one week either side of their auctions.

But Searle said that he expected the central bank's asset purchases would extend into 2013, making the paper an attractive medium-term bet.

The gilt sold at an average yield of 1.764 percent, reflecting higher prices paid than at its last sale on September 13, when it sold for 1.825 percent, and a similar level of demand.

After the auction the 10-year bond steadily outperformed its German equivalent, and the spread over Bunds tightened by more than 3 basis points on the day to 25 basis points, its narrowest since September 27.

In outright terms, the gilt's yield fell 3 basis points on the day to 1.71 percent. European share prices were 0.3 percent down on the day.

The market largely shrugged off downbeat construction PMI figures and a report from the British Chambers of Commerce saying that the economy had lost momentum.

"It is not good news but I think it is more likely the next 10 basis points (of movement) in gilt yields will be determined by sentiment on Spain, the ECB meeting and auctions in the euro area," said RBC strategist Sam Hill.

The only major British data scheduled for Wednesday is September's services PMI.

The Bank of England and the European Central Bank hold their monthly monetary policy meetings on Thursday. No change is expected to the BoE's target of 375 billion pounds of gilt purchases, while the focus for the ECB is likely to be on whether a future rate cut can be justified.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Hugh Lawson)