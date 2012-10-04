LONDON British government bonds sagged on Thursday after the European Central Bank shed little light on a possible Spanish bailout and Bank of England kept policy unchanged, with attention turning towards Friday's U.S. employment data.

The December gilt future settled 12 ticks lower on the day at 120.60, underperforming the equivalent Bund and down from a six-day high of 120.86 touched at the start of the session.

Ten-year gilt yields were 1 basis point higher at 1.70 percent, and their spread over Bunds widened by a basis point to 25 basis points.

Citi strategist Jamie Searle said there was no obvious cause for underperformance on a day when the main economic news - that both the BoE and the ECB kept policy steady - was no surprise.

"Domestically there's not a huge amount to get your teeth into ... and if you were to sum up the (ECB) press conference, it was relatively dull," he said.

At the first ECB meeting since President Mario Draghi unveiled his controversial bond-purchase plan a month ago, markets were looking for signs of when Spain might make a formal aid request and trigger the programme that some have hailed as a source of salvation for the battered euro zone.

Draghi offered no clues in that regard, but did say Spain had made "significant progress" in addressing its fiscal problems, and that the bond plan had calmed financial markets, even if it had not been used yet.

The BoE opted to continue with the final month of its four-month, 50 billion pound programme of gilt purchases - but there will be much greater interest in next month's meeting, when it must decide whether to raise its purchase target above the current 375 billion pounds.

A first hint may come on Tuesday, when BoE Governor Meryvn King gives a rare public speech. Before then, the main interest for the gilt market - in the absence of major domestic data - will be U.S. September non-farm payrolls data at 1230 GMT on Friday, a key gauge of the health of the world's largest economy.

(Editing by Toby Chopra)